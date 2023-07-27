Elk Grove man arrested after investigators find nearly 200GB of child porn, CHP says

The investigation started back in April when investigators found an IP address in Elk Grove that was allegedly downloading and sharing child porn

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ELK GROVE, Calif. — An Elk Grove man was arrested Wednesday amid a three-month investigation into child porn.

According to California Highway Patrol, the suspect was identified as 66-year-old Michael Anthony Garcia.

The investigation started back in April when an investigator found an IP address in Elk Grove that was allegedly downloading and sharing a "significant" amount of child porn.

A search warrant was executed in May and investigators seized multiple computers and storage devices. CHP says a forensic analysis found more than 44,000 pictures and videos of children ages 3-13 — around 200GB of material.

Investigators and the CHP Valley Division Warrant Service Team served a warrant on Vista Campo Way and arrested Garcia.

He was booked into the Sacramento County jail on a $50,000 bond.