Elk Grove man arrested after investigators find nearly 200GB of child porn, CHP says

ELK GROVE, Calif. — An Elk Grove man was arrested Wednesday amid a three-month investigation into child porn.
According to California Highway Patrol, the suspect was identified as 66-year-old Michael Anthony Garcia.
The investigation started back in April when an investigator found an IP address in Elk Grove that was allegedly downloading and sharing a "significant" amount of child porn.
A search warrant was executed in May and investigators seized multiple computers and storage devices. CHP says a forensic analysis found more than 44,000 pictures and videos of children ages 3-13 — around 200GB of material.
Investigators and the CHP Valley Division Warrant Service Team served a warrant on Vista Campo Way and arrested Garcia.
He was booked into the Sacramento County jail on a $50,000 bond.