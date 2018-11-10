ELK GROVE, Calif. -- The Elk Grove Unified School District office is inviting parents to view the proposed curriculum that complies with a California law requiring schools to accurately portray culture and race diversity in society.

The proposed K-8 social science and history curriculums aim to comply with the Fair, Accurate, Inclusive, Respectful (FAIR) Act, that requires schools to reference contributions by people with disabilities and members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT).

The standards require that the achievements and roles of LGBT people in history be taught and discussed in lessons. It also requires that those people be portrayed accurately and include a fair proportion of sexual orientations and gender identities.

The FAIR Education Act took effect in 2012. As a part of seven-year implementation plan, school districts across California are now beginning to review recommended texts, to decide which will be used for their school district.

California does not issue state mandated curriculums, but schools must adhere to certain guidelines, like the FAIR Act, which are used to develop lessons.

“The District’s review process, which includes teachers piloting the proposed materials, began in July and is scheduled to be completed by December,” an Elk Grove Unified School District press release wrote.

Parents may review the proposed curriculum from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 11 at the Café Express inside the Elk Grove District office located 9510 Elk Grove Florin Road in Elk Grove.

Continue the conversation with Giacomo on Facebook.

© 2018 KXTV