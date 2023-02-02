Elk Grove police release video of 3 officers shooting homicide suspect

The edited video shows three officers firing into the suspects car hours after getting reports of a homicide in Rancho Cordova.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove Police Department officials released edited body camera videos of the incident involving three officers shooting at the suspect of a Rancho Cordova homicide from Feb. 1.

The edited video released by the department begins as officers are chasing a car down Bruceville Road and Big Horn Boulevard in Elk Grove and shows the suspects car weaving through traffic before rear ending another car at a red light.

Devian Lewis' car door opened and it appeared he was about to step out of it before laying down across the driver and passenger seats as police — all wearing body cameras that were recording — shot into his car. He puts his hands up and out of the passenger side window before that video ends.

Three officers shot into the car, hitting Lewis twice. He survived and was later taken to the hospital. It is still unclear exactly how many bullets were fired by officers.

None of the videos released had a clear image of Lewis in the car before officers began firing into it.

Officials say a gun was found in Lewis' front passenger seat and was later determined to be fake.

Officials say the incident began hours after they received a report of a man stabbing a woman and running her over with a vehicle just after 1 p.m. Feb. 1.

The woman, Saraiah Acosta, died at the scene from multiple stab wounds.

Lewis' car was spotted in Elk Grove nearly 4 hours after the initial report of a homicide, leading officials to try and stop the car and initiate a chase.

Lewis was treated at the hospital, released and has been booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail with multiple charges.