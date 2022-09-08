Sacramento County rollover crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened Tuesday morning around 2:24 a.m. on Sheldon Lake Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A early morning crash in Sacramento County left one person dead and one with major injuries.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened Tuesday morning around 2:24 a.m. on Sheldon Lake Drive, south of Grant Line Road.

CHP says the driver of a 2021 Honda was driving southbound on Sunrise Boulevard at a high rate of speed, approaching Grant Line Road.

Officers say the driver of the vehicle failed to negotiate the curve, sending it off the roadway into a drainage ditch. According to CHP, the car overturned several times before crashing into a wooden fence and a parked car at 11700 Sheldon Lake Drive. The Honda eventually came to rest on it's wheels in a vacant lot, south of the home.

According to CHP, the female passenger, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle. The driver was pinned to the driver's seat of the vehicle and had to be removed by fire crews.

Both the driver and the passenger were taken to Kaiser South Hospital with major injuries. The woman suffered major injuries as a result of the crash, but the driver was pronounced dead at the hospital around 4:05 a.m.

CHP officers say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Watch more from ABC10: Kiely Rodni, 16, still missing from Truckee as friends and family continue search