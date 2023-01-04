Elk Grove sales tax increase takes effect Saturday

It comes after voters approved 'Measure E' back in November.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A big change goes into effect in Elk Grove Saturday – and it’s no joke!

It will cost more to shop because the sales tax is increasing. Voters approved ‘Measure E’ in November, increasing the sales tax by 1% to 8.75%.

The money will fund reducing crime, tackling the homeless crisis, and improving 911 call responses.

So, here’s what that means for your wallet…

A meal that cost you $50 Friday will now cost about 50 cents more.

If your child’s birthday is coming up, toys will be more expensive too. A $120 bicycle will now cost you around $130.

A car priced at $25,000 would have cost you $26,937 on Friday but -- with the increase – the same car will cost you about $250 more.

The city expects the sales tax increase to generate an additional $21.3 million each year.

