Elk Grove Unified parents, students invited to backyard barbecue

ELK GROVE, Calif. — The weather this weekend is going to be great for getting outdoors and there’s a free, family-focused barbecue.

The Elk Grove Unified School District’s Department of Family and Community Engagement welcomes you to join their Families of Black Students United (FBSU) for some good food and good company.

Saturday is the group’s first in-person meeting after forming online during the pandemic. The group says its purpose is to build a community of Black families and allies giving a voice to what families need based on their experiences in the school district.

“How can we make sure that we’re supporting families as well as their children so they can be the best that they can be in Elk Grove and so we can be the best that we can be,” said Kathy Wilson, an instructional coach with the school district.

All families are welcome to join the backyard barbecue. You can bring any side dish you’d like to share, and their Family and Community Engagement Department will provide hamburgers and hot dogs.

The event will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, at North Laguna Creek Park (6400 Jacinto Ave) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

