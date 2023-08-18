x
Elk Grove

1 arrested after chase ends in Elk Grove golf course

Officials say the chase was stopped for safety reasons after the driver went off an embankment and onto Emerald Lakes Golf Course then crashed into a pond

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A person was arrested in Elk Grove after a chase led to a car crashing into a pond early Friday morning, according to officials. 

The Elk Grove Police Department says they saw a reported stolen green Toyota near Laguna Boulevard and Big Horn Boulevard around 10 a.m. Officers tried to stop the car but the driver sped off, leading to a chase. 

The chase was stopped for safety reasons after the driver went off an embankment and onto Emerald Lakes Golf Course. The driver then crashed into a pond, according to officials. 

Officials say Dakota Rhea was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools, reckless driving, hit and run, and felony evading.

The car was towed out of the pond. It's unclear when or where a hit-and-run may have occurred. 

