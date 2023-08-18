1 arrested after chase ends in Elk Grove golf course

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A person was arrested in Elk Grove after a chase led to a car crashing into a pond early Friday morning, according to officials.
The Elk Grove Police Department says they saw a reported stolen green Toyota near Laguna Boulevard and Big Horn Boulevard around 10 a.m. Officers tried to stop the car but the driver sped off, leading to a chase.
The chase was stopped for safety reasons after the driver went off an embankment and onto Emerald Lakes Golf Course. The driver then crashed into a pond, according to officials.
Officials say Dakota Rhea was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools, reckless driving, hit and run, and felony evading.
The car was towed out of the pond. It's unclear when or where a hit-and-run may have occurred.