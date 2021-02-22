2 people killed after car collides with tree in Elk Grove crash | Update

ELK GROVE, Calif — At least two people were killed in a morning car accident outside Franklin High School in Elk Grove.
According to police, there were four people in the car at the time of the accident, which happened Monday morning. The car crashed into a tree, which caused it to split down the middle upon impact, ejecting two people from the car. The two surviving passengers were taken to a hospital.
Elk Grove police have closed Whitelock Parkway to eastbound traffic between Franklin High Road and Bellaterra Drive as they investigate the cause of the crash.
Information is limited as of 6:45 a.m. However, police are asking commuters to use an alternative route.
