14-year-old boy dead after fatal crash in Elk Grove

Elk Grove police said a 2012 Chrysler 200 hit and killed a 14-year-old boy near Whitelock Parkway.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — 8:27 p.m. update:

A 14-year-old boy was hit and killed by a car in Elk Grove police said.

Police said officers responded to Whitelock Parkway, which is east of Bruceville Road.

Officers learned a 2012 Chrysler 200 hit the child. Police said the car was traveling east on Whitelock Parkway when the child crossed the street, which was when he was hit by the car. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Police said it does not appear drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. First responders transported the child to the local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Sacramento Coroner's Office will release the identification of the victim when next of kin is notified.

Police are asking if anyone who has information regarding this case to call 916-478-8148

Original story:

A fatal crash involving a bicyclist and a car forced some roads to close in Elk Grove, police said. Elk Grove police said the crash happened on Big Horn Boulevard and Knotts Drive.

Police are asking to use alternative routes as the road will be closed from one to two hours.