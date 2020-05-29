Over $1M loss projected in Elk Grove from coronavirus-forced pool closures

For the months between Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend, the city of Elk Grove and Cosumnes parks and recreation are projected to lose up to $1.1 million.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Elk Grove and the Cosumnes Community Services District Parks and Recreation are expected to lose over a million dollars of revenue this summer after the coronavirus pandemic forced their pools closed.

The pools are Elk Grove Aquatics Center, which opened last year, and the Wackford Aquatic Complex.

The Elk Grove Aquatics Club, which uses the aquatics center, is unable to train or have meets since pools are closed.

"Whenever I get real down about the whole situation, that’s usually when I’m thinking about is those kids that are seniors," says Nolan Rogers, Elk Grove Aquatics Club coach. "This was gonna be their last year as far as high school swimming goes."

For the months between Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend, Cosumnes CSD is expected to lose between $500,000 to $600,000 in revenue due to pool closures.

The city of Elk Grove, which pays Cosumnes CSD operate and maintain the pool, is projected to lose $400,000 to $500,000 in revenue.

In order to offset the loss of revenue, CSD first furloughed all of part time seasonal employee. They also severely reduced the hours of part time regular employees.

They have started offering virtual programs such as preschool, contracted classes, or sports and now provide child care. There is also a contingency plan to freeze all vacant positions and limit spending. They've even been forced to move employees around the department.

"They've taken shifts doing front office work, and then, just this week, most of them have either been repurposed throughout the CSD under admin functions, or since we can provide child care, we've been doing a lot of child care," said Mike Dopson, director of recreation and community services, Cosumnes CSD Parks and Recreation.

It's unclear when the pools can reopen again. They're waiting on guidance from the county.

The Elk Grove Aquatics Club says they can make adjustments for any rules to encourage social distancing.

"Structured swimming is a sport where we can actually social distance really, really well the entire time we’re practicing," Rogers said.

It's unclear if the pools will be open this year and what the long term impact will be. CSD is reevaluating the budget every quarter with hopes to close the gap.

Follow the conversation on Facebook with Ananda Rochita.

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP: