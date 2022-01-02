3 children assaulted by 5 people in Elk Grove

When a friend, with the child being attacked, tried to intervene he was struck with a stick by a woman with the group of people assaulting the child, police say.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A video circulating on social media captured three children being assaulted by a group of five people in Elk Grove.

According to a Facebook post by the Elk Grove Police Department, around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, three middle school-aged children were walking near Laguna Boulevard and Bruceville Road when one was assaulted by three people, two adults and a juvenile, the Elk Grove Police Department says.

According to Elk Grove police, "When a friend, who was with the child being attacked, tried to intervene, he was struck with a stick by a woman who was with the group assaulting the child."

Following the attack on the children, the suspects got into a car and drove away.

Elk Grove police began an investigation by canvassing the area, reviewing video footage, talking with witnesses, and working closely with the Elk Grove Unified School District. Police were able to identify multiple suspects.

Hours later, around 11 p.m., police arrested a 13-year-old and her mother, Demetria Fowler, 32, at their Elk Grove home.

"The juvenile was transported to Juvenile Hall on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy, and battery," Elk Grove police said. "Fowler was booked at the main jail on charges of corporal punishment of a child, conspiracy, battery, and contributing to the delinquency of a child."

This investigation remains active as police continue to work to find the two identified outstanding suspects and working to identify a fifth unknown suspect.

If you have any information regarding this incident, police encourages you to call (916) 478-8058.