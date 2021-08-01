x
Elk Grove

67-year-old at-risk man missing in Elk Grove, police say

Elk Grove police said Dwight Frazier was last seen in the 400 block of Shenango Way at about 3 p.m. on Thursday.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 67-year-old man.

Police said Dwight Frazier was last seen in the 400 block of Shenango Way at about 3 p.m. He is not familiar with the area.  

Frazier is considered at-risk because he has medical conditions that require that he take medications. 

Frazier is 6-feet-tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red long-sleeve shirt, gray sweatpants, and black shoes. 

Elk Grove police ask anyone with information to call 916-478-8114.  

