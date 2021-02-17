96 low-cost apartments up for grabs in Elk Grove lottery

Rents range from about $500 to $1,200 a month, depending on income level and number of bedrooms.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Nearly 100 low-cost apartment units will soon be up for grabs in Elk Grove via a lottery system happening now through early March 2020.

It is the second such lottery-type drawing for affordable housing in the city in the last three years, according to Elk Grove Housing and Public Services Manager Sara Bontrager.

The complex, called The Gardens at Quail Run is located off of Bruceville Road near the Walmart, is expected to be completed in April 2020 at which time move-ins will begin.

Because enthusiasm for the first lottery at the Bow Street Apartments was high, the anticipation is for an even greater turnout this time around.

“We wanted to provide a fair chance for everyone to enter into this. The last time we did this we had about 100-units in that one and we had about 1,400 lottery entries. So, we know there is a lot of demand out there for affordable housing,” Bontrager said.

Entries for the lottery will be accepted through March 3 and the drawing will take place on March 5. Eligibility for the lottery is income-based and capped at those earning up to 60% of the median area income. That comes out to roughly no more than $36,000 for a 1-person household or up to $52,000 per year for a 4-person household, Bontrager said. Rents range from about $500 to $1,200 a month, depending on income level and the number of bedrooms.

The complex will have 96 apartment units. The units will vary from 1, 2, and 3-bedrooms with amenities that include a swimming pool, playground, and BBQ pits. Bontrager said the units have dishwashers, garbage disposals, and washer/dryer hookups.

“The property will be lovely once it’s finished. We would love to see some folks who are really in need of this housing be able to find the stability of being able to find affordable rents,” she said.

You do not have to be a resident of Elk Grove to enter, either. In fact, Bontrager said anyone in the country is eligible to apply and more.

“We do have some ability to assist some households experiencing homelessness in our community and help connect them with [apartment] units,” she said.

Tap here if you would like to fill out a lottery form. Those who are selected will be contacted by apartment management and from there you’ll be asked to fill out an application.

