A look inside the heated 2020 Elk Grove mayoral race

Three candidates are facing off to become the next mayor of Elk Grove: incumbent Steve Ly, School Board Trustee Bobbie Singh-Allen, and consultant Brian Pastor.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — The Elk Grove mayoral race is perhaps one of the most contentious local races in the Sacramento region.

Facing off are three candidates: the incumbent Steve Ly who is vying for a third term; 8-year Elk Grove School Board Trustee Bobbie Singh-Allen; and clinical documentation consultant Brian Pastor. Although, much of race has centered around Ly and Singh-Allen.

Singh-Allen is a 28-year resident of Elk Grove. She’s a member of the Sikh community and an immigrant from India. She currently works as a commissioner for Visit California. She says change is needed at Elk Grove’s City Hall.

“We need a mayor that is committed to our citizens and our community. We need a mayor that believes in service above self that would lead in an economic recovery and really pay attention to the best needs of our community -- things like traffic congestion, public safety, and jobs growth,” Singh-Allen said.

Steve Ly became America’s first Hmong mayor in 2016. The school counselor has lived in Elk Grove for 22 years. He’s vying for a third term as Elk Grove’s Mayor where he says he’ll put the focus on economic recovery in the pandemic. Since his leadership in office, Ly says the city has seen lower crime rates, more amenities, and the city has accrued millions in a rainy day fund.

“At the end of the day the people will decide but I can assure you and the viewers that I am the most experienced and I think my record speaks for itself,” Ly said.

Controversy has surrounded the embattled incumbent, who is facing a Grand Jury investigation into allegations of harassing women, including accusations from his political opponent Singh-Allen. Ly denies claims of involvement and has condemned any such actions toward women.

Meanwhile, clinical documentation consultant Brian Pastor, a 15-year resident of Elk Grove, comes from a family of Filipino immigrants.

"I've seen families like me [mine] struggling, you know and the city hasn't done enough to help our families," Pastor said.

If elected mayor, Pastor said he’d help struggling households and businesses, bring accessible jobs all while helping the growing city maintain its small-town feel.

