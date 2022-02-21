Police arrest suspect in fatal Elk Grove bus stop stabbing

Elk Grove police say surveillance footage shows the suspect approaching the victim who was laying down near a bus stop Sunday evening before being stabbed.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove police announced Monday that its officers have arrested the person they say is the suspect in a bus stop stabbing that left one man dead Sunday evening.

Elk Grove police say in a news release that surveillance footage shows 31-year-old Aaron Spencer approaching the victim, becoming agitated and then stabbing the victim Sunday night around 6:45 p.m. near a bus stop at the intersection of Sheldon Road and Lewis Stein Road.

The footage has not been released. On Sunday night, police said the two were "involved in a fight."

According to a statement from the EGPD, when officers arrived Sunday evening they found a man on the ground suffering from multiple stab wounds. The man died on the scene, despite life-saving efforts.

Police say the victim, whose name has not been released, was laying down when Spencer first approached. Elk Grove police wouldn't provide more details to ABC10 Monday afternoon.

Police say Spencer walked away from the scene before officers arrived in the area but was arrested later when he returned. However, the weapon used in the stabbing hasn't been found, police say.

Police arrested Spencer on suspicion of murder and he is being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Elk Grove Police are asking anyone with additional information about this investigation to call them at (916) 714-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-AACRIME, using the P3 app, or going to P3TIPS.COM.