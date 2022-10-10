Amazon Fresh in Elk Grove begins hiring process

The new store will be located at the Ridge shopping center in Elk Grove.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — An Amazon spokesperson confirmed that the company will be opening an Amazon Fresh grocery store in Elk Grove, however, details about the store are still few and far between.

An opening date for the future store is still to be determined. Back in April, the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control's website revealed Amazon applied for license at 7530 Elk Grove Boulevard. The company recently confirmed with ABC10 that the new store would eventually debut in Elk Grove.

While the opening date is still being decided, the store is currently hiring for Zone Lead roles.

Anyone interested in the jobs can apply at amazon.com/retailjobs.

What is an Amazon Fresh store?

According to Amazon’s website, Amazon Fresh stores “offer a seamless grocery shopping experience,” with conveniences like Just Walk Out shopping and Amazon Dash Cart, which allows customers to just skip the checkout line.

