Still no opening date for Elk Grove's Amazon Fresh grocery store

In a fourth quarter earnings call, Amazon officials said they would "exit certain stores with low growth potential" after assessing their portfolio.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Despite the aesthetics of the building, the new Amazon Fresh grocery store in Elk Grove still isn't open, and there's yet to be an update on when it might debut.

An Amazon spokesperson told ABC10 last year that the store had started hiring for "Zone Lead" roles back in October of 2022. However, details surrounding the new store have been few and far between.

The Amazon-designed grocery store makes use of "Just Walk Out" technology which allows customers to skip the checkout lines. The Amazon Fresh stores can be found in parts of Southern California, such as Encino, Fullerton, Irvine and more.

However, the debut date for Elk Grove is still something of a mystery ever since Amazon confirmed a store was heading to the Sacramento area back in January of 2022.

On the call, Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon, said the company is doing some experimentation with Amazon Fresh and are trying to find a format that resonates with their customers.

"We've decided over the last year or so that we're not going to expand the physical Fresh doors until we have that equation with differentiation and economic value that we like. But we're optimistic that we're going to find that in 2023," said Jassy.

He said there are encouraging signs, and when Amazon does find that "equation," they'll expand it.

It's not clear whether or not the information from the earnings call could have an impact on Elk Grove's store. ABC10 reached out to Amazon for an update on the store, but a spokesperson said there were no details to share on the location at this time.

