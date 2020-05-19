Amazon to open up new distribution center in Elk Grove in 2020

Amazon's newest distribution centers could bring hundreds of jobs to Elk Grove when it opens in late 2020.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove landed one of Amazon's newest distribution centers, a move that could be bringing hundreds of jobs to the city when it opens in late 2020.

The $21.3 million project is set to open at 9501 Union Parkway near Grant Line Road and E. Stockton Blvd.

City officials said Elk Grove competed with other cities to host Amazon's newest distribution center. The city allowed real estate company Panattoni to cut months off its schedule by allowing the real estate company to avoid a rezoning process by going straight into the design review.

Panattoni bought the 17-acre industrial site in Dec. 2019, and has been working with Sacramento's Alston Construction since January to complete the project.

Officials said Elk Grove's planning commission fast-tracked the distribution center project so that it could receive an approval in Nov. 2019. The city did not provide financial incentives nor subsidies to Amazon, officials said.

Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly said in a news release that Amazon opening a distribution center is a win for the city.

"Amazon and Panattoni are great companies, and we are excited to have them doing business in our city," Ly said. "This is especially good news during these trying economic times."

Elk Grove Economic Development Director Darrell Doan said in a news release that the city is quickly becoming a destination for both warehouse and distribution centers.

"Elk Grove has worked hard in recent years to articulate our strong value proposition as a business location," Doan said. "Having a developer like Panattoni and a brand like Amazon select our City for their project is proof that it's working."

