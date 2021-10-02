'Person of interest' arrested in Elk Grove hit and run that injured a mother and her infant child

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says it has made an arrest after a mother and her baby were hit by a car in February and the driver fled.

California Highway Patrol - South Sacramento announced on Monday, April 26 Joel Alonzo was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Mail Jail.

Alonzo was identified as a person of interest in the hit and run in early February, but on April 22, sheriff's deputies were able to locate him at a homeless encampment under a bridge at French Road at German Drive. Law enforcement previously found Alonzo's abandoned car in Elk Grove in early February with help from the public.

Alonzo is accused of hitting Jasleen Kaur, 36, with his car as she was walking with her infant, 8-month-old Surkhaab Singh, in a stroller on Luchessi Drive.

The collision knocked the stroller on its side and caused the baby to fall into the street, investigators said. Both Jasleen and Surkhaab were taken to UC Davis Medical Center and were back home recovering the next day.

Alonzo allegedly took off without checking on the mother or her baby. He will be arraigned Monday in Sacramento County Superior Court for felony hit and run, vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, as well as violation of probation, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office .

