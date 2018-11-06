ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 61-year-old California man died while competing in the Grand Rapids Triathlon, organizers confirmed.

Gary Grunwald, from Elk Grove, California, was running in the USAT Clydesdale & Athena National Championship, which is hosted by the Grand Rapids Triathlon when he died on Sunday, June 10.

A spokesperson for the USA Triathlon and Tris4Health Race Management Company said they were "deeply saddened" by Grunwald's passing. Authorities said Grunwald had chest pains shortly before his death.

The sport lost a member of its beloved community, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to Gary’s family and friends.

Event officials say they are working to gather more information on what happened. The Kent County sheriff's office says in a statement that he had a medical emergency including chest pains and shortness of breath. The sheriff's office says event staff immediately started resuscitation efforts and he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Associated Press left a message Tuesday seeking additional information about the death investigation with the Kent County medical examiner's office.

