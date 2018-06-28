Police are searching for a missing elderly Elk Grove man.

Authorities say 87-year-old Jose Lepe was last seen driving away from his home in the 9400 block of Misty River Way around 11 a.m. Lepe is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’3” tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Lepe was wearing either a white or blue colored shirt, black colored shorts, and black shoes. He drives a green 1994 Toyota Tercel with California license plate number 3FGC078.

According to police, Lepe is forgetful and may be suffering from dementia. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Elk Grove Police Department Dispatch Center at 916-691-5246.

