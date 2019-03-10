ELK GROVE, Calif. — The City of Elk Grove is opening a brand new animal shelter thanks to funds provided through a capital improvement project.

The $18-million shelter will provide animal services such as reunification, adoptions, and clinics to the City of Elk Grove. Animal Services Director Sarah Humlie says it was much needed.

“It was a capacity that was needed in the region and it’s also going to be more convenient for the citizens here to come reclaim their pets just down the road,” Humlie said.

Elk Grove previously contracted with Sacramento County for animal control services at the Bradshaw shelter. However, it became apparent that, as Elk Grove continues to grow, Bradshaw would no longer be able to support the intake of animals from Elk Grove, Humlie said.

The new shelter has a capacity for 55 cats and 65 dogs. It also has outdoor meeting spaces for families who plan to adopt. The more than 2-acre site also has a small field for animals to play.

“So, I’m really excited that Elk Grove has an animal shelter,” said Claudia Soto of Elk Grove. “It’s just more accessible.”

Soto, a dog lover, said she’s excited to have a shelter so close to home. She plans to volunteer at the shelter with her husband and children.

Construction was expected to be finished in May, however, rain delayed construction on the project by a few months.

While the shelter is fully up and running, the community is invited to join in celebrating the grand opening and ribbon cutting of the shelter on October 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The shelter is located at 9150 Union Park Way in Elk Grove.

