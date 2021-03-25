New buddy system program in Elk Grove begins to help keep AAPI community safe from hate crimes

“Our buddy program here today that we are talking about, the mayor initiative, is a real chance for our community-based organizations to come alongside our community members and those of AAPI Community,” Albright said.



Albright says people who want someone to join them on any daily activity, from walking to the grocery store or going to a doctor's appointment, may call (916) 691-5246 and be connected with a volunteer. This comes as we see a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes across the U.S., including people attacked while out walking in broad daylight.



“Our goal is to plug them into community-based organizations and the great volunteers that are apart of those to help them to be their buddy to help take them to and from so they have a higher level of safety,” Albright said.



Albright says the buddy system will not include police officer escorts, but law enforcement will step in if a crime is committed.

