elk-grove

Elk Grove's new Buffalo Wild Wings delays debut to 2021

Elk Grove will have to wait another year to get their wing fix.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — One of the bigger additions to a developing Elk Grove shopping center is delaying its debut to 2021.

Buffalo Wild Wings was one of the big names leased to The Ridge, an ever-growing shopping center anchored by Costco near Elk Grove Boulevard and Bruceville Road. Original plans had it tailing the debut of the new Olive Garden that opened in mid-March.

However, instead of opening up in the third part of 2020, the opening is being pushed to 2021.

In an update to ABC10, a spokesperson for Buffalo Wild Wings said the restaurant has officially pushed the opening to the third quarter of 2021 due to the coronavirus.

The restaurant chain is known for its chicken wings and 24 sauces and seasonings that cover a wide range of flavors and heat levels. The company said some of the most popular sauces are Honey BBQ, Parmesan Garlic, Medium, Mild, and Asian Zing.

