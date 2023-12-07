Café 86 sets eyes on new Elk Grove store

Customers can expects fan favorites like milkshakes, milk tea, truffles, cupcakes, cheesecakes, espresso drinks and more

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Ube fans in Elk Grove can rejoice. A growing ube-focused café is setting its eyes on a new location.

Café 86 specializes in ube-focused deserts, drinks, lattes, pastries and shakes. The expanding franchise has added Elk Grove to its list of upcoming stores. It's the latest signing, which is owned by Maria Linsangan and Joshua Francisco.

“I’m so thrilled that I got to meet all of our newest franchisees and develop friendships with every single one,” stated James Dimapasok who co-founded the brand with his wife Ginger Dimapasok in 2014 in Chino. “I think we have been really blessed to have had these types of people join our growing franchise partners. We hope everyone will all be the same."

Café 86 was founded in 2014 and touts award-winning recipes for the ube-centric sweet shop. Customers can expects fan favorites like milkshakes, milk tea, truffles, cupcakes, cheesecakes, espresso drinks and more.

It's not clear when the new café will debut in Elk Grove, but it is expected soon arrive soon, according to a news release. ABC10 reached out for more information, but the inquiry was not immediately returned.