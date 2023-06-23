2 cars, motorcycle destroyed, impounded after Elk Grove crash

Officials say while the investigation is still underway, speed was likely a factor in the crash that happened around 8 p.m. Thursday on Elk Grove Boulevard.

Example video title will go here for this video

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Two cars and a motorcycle were severely damaged in Elk Grove after what officials think could have been a race gone wrong.

Elk Grove Police Department officials say while the investigation is still underway, speed was likely a factor in the crash that happened around 8 p.m. Thursday in the 4600 block of Elk Grove Boulevard.

The two cars and motorcycle were found "extensively damaged and engulfed in flames" when officials got to the scene and those involved only had minor injuries, according to police.

Both vehicles were removed from the scene and impounded for further investigation.

No additional information is available at this time.

Officers responded to a report of a collision in the 4600 block of Elk Grove Boulevard last night around 8pm. The... Posted by Elk Grove Police Department on Friday, June 23, 2023