Casino in Elk Grove now opening in early September

The casino will have 2,000 slot machines, 80 table games and 12 different venues for food and drink.

Example video title will go here for this video

ELK GROVE, Calif — A massive casino in Elk Grove is coming even sooner than expected.

The Sky River Casino announced plans Monday that they'll be opening to the public in early September. However, an exact date has not been released at this time.

The casino has been under construction since breaking ground near Highway 99 in Elk Grove in early 2021, and it's nearly wrapped up. It'll also be bringing up to 1,500 jobs to the area along with it.

Sky River Casino will be 100,000 square feet with 2,000 slot machines, 80 table games and 12 different venues for food and drink.

“Sky River Casino is an entertainment destination that will include a wide array of dining experiences that are sure to excite foodies throughout the area,” said Chris Gibase, president and Chief Operating Officer for Sky River Casino. “The property features cutting-edge technology that allows for an innovative approach to our loyalty program, Sky River Rewards, designed to create a memorable experience for our guests. We are excited to open the doors of this wonderful facility for the Wilton Rancheria Tribe.”

Boyd Gaming will be operating the facility under an agreement with the Wilton Rancheria tribe.

“Our people have fought for decades to achieve self-sufficiency,” said Wilton Rancheria Tribal Chairman Jesus Tarango. “We fought for tribal recognition, for our land and for this historic project. We are privileged to partner with Boyd Gaming and look forward to the opening of Sky River, which will bring jobs and long-term benefits to our Tribe, our community, and the region.”

READ ALSO:

WATCH ALSO: