Suspected Elk Grove catalytic converter thief caught in the act, police say

A resident thought they heard welding in the middle of the night and called Elk Grove Police Department.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove Police Department arrested a man allegedly stealing catalytic converters in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A resident reportedly heard what sounded like welding and saw someone tampering with a vehicle in the Whitelock Parkway and Lousada Drive area and called the police. Responding officers found a suspect driving away quickly. He led officers on a chase before finally being stopped.

Achien Saephan, 38, of Sacramento was arrested for various charges after Elk Grove police found seven catalytic converters and tools that can be used to steal them in side of his car. The resident had actually caught the suspected thief in act of stealing a catalytic converter.

Saephan is now being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail.

