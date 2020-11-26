x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Elk Grove

Suspected Elk Grove catalytic converter thief caught in the act, police say

A resident thought they heard welding in the middle of the night and called Elk Grove Police Department.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove Police Department arrested a man allegedly stealing catalytic converters in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A resident reportedly heard what sounded like welding and saw someone tampering with a vehicle in the Whitelock Parkway and Lousada Drive area and called the police. Responding officers found a suspect driving away quickly. He led officers on a chase before finally being stopped. 

Achien Saephan, 38, of Sacramento was arrested for various charges after Elk Grove police found seven catalytic converters and tools that can be used to steal them in side of his car. The resident had actually caught the suspected thief in act of stealing a catalytic converter. 

Saephan is now being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 14
ABC10
Help stand against hunger. Every $1 translates into 10 meals. $10 can serve a family of four for a week and give them the holiday meal they need and deserve.

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: 

Catalytic converter thief caught on camera in Stockton