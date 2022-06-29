Elk Grove's 'Salute to the Red, White, and Blue' Fourth of July event is back

Celebrate the Fourth of July at Elk Grove Regional Park from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be bike parades, live entertainment, and a fireworks spectacular.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Join the City of Elk Grove as they bring back the boom in their free Salute to the Red, White, and Blue event.

Celebrate the Fourth of July at Elk Grove Regional Park from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be bike parades, live entertainment by Apple Z, and a fireworks spectacular that will put stars in your eyes.

Expect a family fun zone with lots of giant yard games for everyone to enjoy as well as barbecue pits to grill at.

Being their 26th annual event, the city of Elk Grove never missed showcasing fireworks for its residents.

"We are happy to host a full in-person festival (like last year) celebrating our nation and our city at this 26th annual event," Jodie Moreno, community events and special projects coordinator for the City of Elk Grove, said in a statement.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, recent supply chain issues and staffing shortages, Moreno mentioned how they are very lucky to work with what she described as amazing contractors over the years.

"Pre-planning months out has helped us to ensure we have the equipment, supplies and staffing we need for the event," Moreno said.

In addition to free admission, the city of Elk Grove and Sacramento Regional Transit are also offering free bus rides to the Fourth of July festivities inside Elk Grove Regional Park.

Alcohol is not allowed in the park, and the organizers are asking those to avoid bringing animals due to the look and sound of fireworks.

"We love being able to offer a night of celebration so bring your blankets, lawn chairs, and maybe even a sweatshirt for later, have fun, and enjoy the show!" Moreno said.