A champion's welcome for Kyle Larson in Elk Grove | Need to Know

A celebration is planned for the Elk Grove native to celebrate his 2021 NASCAR Cup Series championship

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Kyle Larson's comeback story culminates on Monday with a hometown celebration for the Elk Grove native.

Larson captured the NASCAR Cup Series championship after his win at the Phoenix International Raceway. It served as his 10th win of 2021, capping off a year of dominance on the race track.

The run was the best of his career, and a personal comeback story for Larson after he served a six-month suspension for using a racial slur that nearly cost him his career. It happened during a night of virtual racing when Larson used the N-word to address his spotter over the livestream.

Larson lost his sponsors and his team. But he eventually stepped up to educate himself in racial inequality and injustice and got a second chance with Hendrick Motorsports. He's also stepped up his charitable initiatives and has become Hendrick's face of its community programs.

On Monday, his hometown celebrates his comeback with a champion's welcome.

Where is the parade

Planned by the Sonoma Raceway and City of Elk Grove, the welcome for Larson will take place in Old Town Plaza. This is where Larson will be in the mix with racing fans.

Before that, a parade will progress along Elk Grove Boulevard and end at Old Town Plaza. The route can be seen on the map below.

The event begins at 2 p.m. and is free of charge.

Traffic

Some traffic delays should be expected during the event. Officials will close Elk Grove Boulevard in both direction from Elk Grove-Florin Road to School Street starting at 1:30 p.m. It'll be reopened when the procession and spectators are clear of the area.

WATCH ALSO: