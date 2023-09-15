1 hurt after Elk Grove police chase leads to crash

Sacramento Metro Fire crews say a person was driving a stolen car and crashed on Florin and Gerber roads.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — One person was taken to the hospital after a car crashed during a police chase in Elk Grove Friday evening.

Sacramento Metro Fire crews say a person was driving a stolen car and crashed into another car on Elk Grove-Florin and Gerber roads. Officials say the person hit was moderately injured.

The chase began on Elk Grove-Florin Road and Bond Road around 5 p.m., according to CHP.

Elk Grove Police Department officials say the driver and passenger in the suspected stolen car are in custody.

No further information is available at this time.

