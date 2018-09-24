Elk Grove, Calif. — Seven people were injured Sunday night in a five-car crash on Highway 99 near Elk Grove, California Highway Patrol officials said.

CHP Officer Jim Young said the crash happened around 6 p.m. between Grant Line and Eschinger Roads on southbound Highway 99.

Young said one of the cars was a minivan carrying four children inside. The conditions of the children are unknown.

One person sent to the hospital had major injuries, six others had minor to moderate injures.

The southbound lanes are closed as of 6 p.m. creating a traffic headache in the area, though southbound lanes are expected to reopen soon.

