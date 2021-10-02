CHP-South Sacramento identifies person of interest in hit-and-run that left mother, infant injured

Joel Alonzo has been identified as a person of interest by the CHP-South Sacramento division.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Law enforcement has identified a person of interest in a recent hit-and-run that left a mother and her 8-month-old baby injured.

According to CHP - South Sacramento, Joel Alonzo has been identified as a person of interest. Because of help from the public, law enforcement were able to locate Alonzo's abandoned car in Elk Grove on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, near Luchessi Drive and Harney Way in the town of Vineyard, which sits next to Elk Grove, Jasleen Kaur, 36, was walking with her infant, 8-month-old Surkhaab Singh, in a stroller on Luchessi Drive when she was hit.

The collision knocked the stroller on its side and ejected the infant into the street, investigators said. Both Jasleen and Surkhaab were taken to UC Davis Medical Center and were back home recovering the next day. Both expected to be OK.

Law enforcement believe Alonzo then took off without checking on the mother or her baby.

