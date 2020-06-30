Elk Grove, Sacramento Cinemark theater reopenings delayed until late July

A movie-going weekend this July 4th might be out of the question if your only option is the Cinemark theater. The theater has delayed its reopening.

Back on June 20, Cinemark Theatres sent an email titled "The big screen misses you!" to some of its guests. The email hyped the theater company's enhanced cleanliness, safety, and training for reopening during the coronavirus pandemic. It also touted comeback deals and a catalog of movies guests would be able to enjoy upon their return to the cinema.

However, plans appear to have taken a step backward.

Cinemark's theater reopening schedule originally showed reopening dates for July 3, July 10, July 17 and "coming soon."

Elk Grove, Rocklin, Tracy, and the Century 16 and Century Arden 14 locations in Sacramento were set to reopen on July 3. However, those opening dates have been pushed back to July 24.

While some cities might have a slightly longer wait, those who frequented the Cinemarks in Folsom, Roseville, Yuba City and the DOCO Cinemark in Sacramento might be left envious.

Those theaters were originally pegged to reopen on July 10, but now they have no reopening date. Cinemark categorized them under "It's Not Quite Showtime Yet."

"As we monitor local ordinances, and upcoming movie releases, we have modestly shifted our reopening schedule," the theater said on its website. "We are excited to welcome you back soon to the shared, immersive experience of the big screen as new releases become available."

The only Cinemark theaters open now are in Texas and Florida.

While their schedule is pushed back, it will put their reopening in line with for blockbuster movie releases like Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" on August 12 and Disney's "Mulan" on August 21.

