ELK GROVE, Calif. — A radio ad heard on Saturday, Jan. 4 makes it official — Cost Plus World Market in Elk Grove will close before the end of the month.

Customers have just about 20 days left to score "unbeatable prices" at the store at 9680 Bruceville Road, according to the answering machine ABC10 got when we called trying to confirm the closure.

No one picked up, but we learned that the store's official last day is on Jan. 25, 2020.

If you're not an Elk Grove resident, but still want to cash in on some sweet deals, the store is in the shopping center across the street from the Laguna Promenade on Elk Grove Boulevard.

Cost Plus fans in the area can still get their world market fixes in neighboring cities. There are six stores in the Sacramento area (five once the Elk Grove location closes). Here are the addresses:

Davis: 871 Russell Blvd. Citrus Heights: 6191 Sunrise Blvd Folsom: 2797 E Bidwell St. Roseville: 1120 Galleria Blvd. Suite 100 Sacramento: 1821 Howe Avenue

If you can't make it to Elk Grove, you'll be happy to know that the company is also running a sale this month. The website boasts up to 60% off for the "huge furniture event" and purchases over $75 ship for free.

