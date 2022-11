West Stockton Boulevard between Kyler Road and Whitelock Parkway is now open as police investigate the deadly hit-and-run.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A man is dead after a hit-and-run in Elk Grove on Wednesday.

The Elk Grove Police Department said they got reports of a crash around 5:20 a.m. West Stockton Boulevard between Kyler Road and Whitelock Parkway is now open after being closed as police investigated the crash.

The man who was killed was a pedestrian and there is no information on a potential suspect right now. The hit-and-run is under investigation.

