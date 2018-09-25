If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

If you live in Elk Grove, expect heavy traffic delays for Costco's grand opening.

The festivities for the grand opening take place from Sept. 26-30.

A new @Costco is opening in @CityofElkGrove: Expect slow drive times on Elk Grove Boulevard and Bruceville Road 9/26-9/30. Take Franklin Blvd or Laguna Blvd because delays will start Thursday morning at 7:15 #MorningBlend pic.twitter.com/51uokCMAwB — Brittanyabc10 (@BrittanyBegley) September 25, 2018

The grand opening schedule is as follows:

Thursday, Sept. 27 — Opening Day events beginning at 7:15 a.m. with a ribbon cutting by Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly and other city officials. The store opens to the general public at 8 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 28 — 9 a.m. — 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 29 — 9 a.m. — 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 30 — 9 a.m. — 7 p.m.

Elk Grove Public Works and Police Department personnel will be monitoring the traffic flow during this period and potentially adjusting the signal timing at this intersection to reduce traffic congestion.

