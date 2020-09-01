ELK GROVE, Calif. — Dignity Health unveiled plans for its new Elk Grove hospital campus Wednesday at a community event to update the public on the construction project that's 10 years in the making.

While construction should take another seven to eight years to complete, the new, 30-acre campus will to be a strong presence in the Elk Grove community.

The site where the new hospital will be located is currently home to Dignity Health medical offices. Seven years ago, Dignity Health announced the completion of the $35 million, 65,000-square-foot medical plaza with the hopes to develop a full-service medical campus in addition to these medical offices.

Now, that idea is being realized. The community event marks Dignity Health's shift from the planning phase to the design and building phases.

"Today marks a major milestone for the entire Elk Grove community, and the broader Sacramento region," said Gil Albiani, community leader and Chair of the Dignity Health Sacramento Service Area Community Board. "We will look back on the beginning of this decade as the beginning of a new chapter of high-quality, accessible health care for Elk Grove."

The first phase of the new development involves constructing a 200,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art hospital, officials said. Dignity Health plans to equip the new facilities with the latest technology as well as employ approximately 1,250 full-time workers and about 400 affiliated medical staff.

Dignity Health announced in early December that it will close Methodist Hospital in South Sacramento after completion of this new Elk Grove campus.

The new hospital is slated to house about 100 licensed beds with room to grow at the campus.

"Launching the campus in Elk Grove will further Dignity Health's mission to deliver compassionate, high-quality, affordable health services for all," said Phyllis Baltz, President of Dignity Health’s Methodist Hospital of Sacramento in a press release.

Baltz also said that the corporation anticipates moving into the design phase this year. Of course, there are more processes and permit approval hurdles to jump. Yet, the hospital campus is right on track to open between 2026-2027, serving the ever-growing Elk Grove population.

