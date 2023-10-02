3 of 5 people identified in deadly Highway 160 crash, driver arrested

CHP South Sacramento and fire crews responded to the crash on Highway 160 and found five people dead including three women, a man and a teenager.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A man was arrested in Elk Grove Thursday after leaving the area of a deadly crash on Highway 160.

California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a solo-vehicle crash on northbound Highway 160 about a mile south of Freeport Bridge around 5:30 p.m.

Based on the initial investigation the driver of a white Cadillac Escalade with five passengers veered off the road and crashed into a tree. This caused all five passengers to be ejected from the car.

The five passengers died including three women, a man and a teenager.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office has identified three of the passengers as 29-year-old Monte Nunn, 18-year-old Faith Samuel and 16-year-old Curvontay Swygert. Two women killed in the crash have not yet been identified.

The driver then carjacked "a party that was driving a black Volkswagon Passat" and headed southbound on Highway 160, CHP said.

Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office found the Volkswagon and tried to pull the car over, which led to a chase. Once the driver crossed into El Grove, Elk Grove police took over the pursuit. The driver was involved in a collision with another vehicle and continued to drive away from the police. No one was injured in this collision, according to CHP.

The chase ended at Elk Grove Boulevard and Fire Poppy Drive. The person suspected of carjacking left the area on foot and went into a residential neighborhood when he was arrested. He was taken to a hospital for injuries.

CHP identified the driver of the Cadillac as 28-year-old Cameron Garcia from Sacramento. He was booked on several charges including on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, vehicle theft and others. The Elk Grove Police Department plans to add more charges later.

