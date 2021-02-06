Dust Bowl Brewing Company opening taproom in Elk Grove

The Elk Grove location, in the 9600 block of Railroad Street in the city’s Old Town Historic District, will be the third taproom opened by Dust Bowl.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Dust Bowl Brewing Company is planning to open a new taproom in Elk Grove later in 2021.

The Elk Grove location, in the 9600 block of Railroad Street in the city’s Old Town Historic District, will be the third taproom opened by Dust Bowl and is expected to open sometime in the fall.

The building that will house the future taproom is a century-old space that was historically used as a warehouse for storing wine grapes awaiting rail transport in the early 1900s, company officials wrote in a press release. The building measures just under 6,000 square feet, with approximately 3,000 square feet of customer space.

“While we had hoped to open a new taproom in 2020, those plans were put on pause while we all weathered the impact of the pandemic,” said Brett Honore, Owner, Dust Bowl Brewing Co. “We used the time wisely to conduct further research and are excited with our decision to expand in Elk Grove.”

The Elk Grove taproom will offer 30 taps featuring Dust Bowl beers and seltzers, banquette and lounge seating, bar rails, and traditional bar seating.

There will also be a covered patio that can be cooled in the summer and heated in the winter, with its own 30-tap “tower” to serve outdoor guests, fire pits, corn hole, and more.

Food unique to the Elk Grove taproom will be provided by Wedo’s Kitchen.

Dust Bowl’s other two taprooms are located in Turlock and Monterey.

Read more from ABC10

WATCH ALSO: Stage Nine is bringing Disney artistry back to Old Sacramento