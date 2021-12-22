86-year-old woman carjacked in Elk Grove, police say

According to police, the suspect pulled out a knife before taking a woman's car keys and hitting her, then taking her car.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove Police Department officials said they arrested a 23-year-old suspected of approaching an 86-year-old woman with a knife and demanding her car keys.

Markee Pettaway McDowell approached the woman from behind on Monday outside her Glenbrooke Community home and hit her, causing her to fall over, before leaving with her car keys and vehicle, the department said in a Facebook post.

After learning of the reported carjacking, Sacramento police officers found the vehicle in South Sacramento with two people inside.

McDowell was in the driver's seat and was taken into custody for being in possession of a stolen car, Elk Grover police said he is suspected of being the carjacker.

He was booked at the main jail for carjacking, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse charges.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9