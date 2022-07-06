Elk Grove adopts anti-encampment ordinance with property seizure for violations

The Elk Grove City Council voted unanimously to enforce encampment bans near places like schools and playgrounds.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove City Council unanimously voted on Wednesday to adopt a new ordinance banning encampments of unhoused people near certain areas, such as schools, playgrounds and other facilities.

As stated in the text, violations of the ordinance could lead to city officials seizing the personal property of the violator.

Unhoused people in now-restricted areas would be given three days notice before taking any property, and the seized property would be held by the city for 90 days before destruction.

The ordinance adoption is part of the city's ongoing effort to address homelessness through municipal action. Though the measure passed, an initially proposed $100 fine for violation of the ordinance was ultimately dropped.