Elk Grove mother demanding answers from EGUSD after a teacher alleging choked her son

Shanae McBride wants answers and accountability from the Elk Grove Unified School District after she says her teen son was choked by a teacher.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Shanae McBride wants answers and accountability from the Elk Grove Unified School District after she says her 13-year-old son was choked by a teacher at James Rutter Middle School on May 12.

On Friday afternoon, McBride, community activists, and family members gathered at the district headquarters for a press conference and protest, demanding action and accountability from the district.

The incident began as a fight between McBride's son and another student when the teacher allegedly stepped in and wrapped his arms around her son's neck — even threatening to continue choking him until he lost consciousness, according to McBride.

"He's scared. He stays in his room, he doesn't want to come out. His nerves are just bad," said McBride.

McBride says the school's principal and the district showed her surveillance footage of the incident but won't release the footage or identify the teacher.

"What I seen in that video was my son being choked out by the teacher. I seen that he was saying something to my son," said McBride. "It hurt my heart to see that my son had to go through that."

"They haven't given us any answers. We said 24 hours we want to see the name of the teacher that is in question as well as the videotape of the incident," said Berry Accius, community activist and leader of Friday's press conference and protest.

During the press conference, an employee who identified himself as the district's athletic director walked by and confirmed he was aware of the incident and offered concerns and sympathy for the student and his family.

In a statement to ABC10, the Elk Grove Unified School District said:

"The Elk Grove Unified School District is currently investigating a teacher intervention into a student behavior management situation at James Rutter Middle School. Earlier in May, two students were involved in an altercation, and a teacher intervened. We are investigating whether the intervention was appropriate. Until the investigation is complete, the teacher has been placed on an administrative leave. Pending the investigation and in order to protect the privacy rights of the students and teacher connected to this matter, no additional information is available at this time."

McBride says she wants the teacher to be terminated.

"Most definitely he should not be able to deal with children if he can't control himself, let alone like I said, you choked him and you threatened him, so most definitely I need you out," said McBride.