Elk Grove brings back the 'boom' at annual event

Elk Grove hosted a bike parade at the annual Salute to the Red, White and Blue and while it's America’s 247 birthday, it’s a night of firsts for many.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove says they are bringing back the boom for Fourth of July with their annual event. From music to the outfits and the food, just about everything comes in red, white and blue.

“[My twin brother and I] just came from Afghanistan. It’s the first time I’m celebrating this and it’s very good the people are very happy,” said Moqadas.

Katheryn Alvarez is celebrating for the first time in Elk Grove after moving from the Bay Area.

“It means a lot of freedom coming to America, having the opportunity to do so many things. My parents were not born here so they came to America and they really succeeded in life and hopefully I do that when I have a family,” said Alvarez.

D’ann Moseley, an Air Force veteran, has been to the event five times before but says it isn't any less special.

“It’s the birth of our nation, freedom and why we live here and why we want to live here... It’s everything,” said Moseley

The event took place July 4 at 9950 Elk Grove Florin Road, better known as Elk Grove Regional Par from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

ABC10's very own Mark S. Allen was the emcee of the event.