ELK GROVE, Calif. — ABC 10 got a sneak peek inside the new Elk Grove Aquatic Center, which opens on May 25.

The center has been in construction for two years and is an exciting addition to the city, with a 50-meter pool in which the swim team can train.

Here are three things to know before the grand opening:

1. What is out here?

There are three pools. There is an instructional pool, which isn't too deep, and there is a 50-meter pool, which swim teams will use to train.

There is also a lazy river with 30-foot slides.

The Aquatics Center will have three pools.

ABC10

2. How much does it cost?

It'll cost $7 to get in and you don't have to be an Elk Grove resident to go. You can also get a season pass starting at $80 for ages 5 and up.

3. When will it open?

The grand opening day is on May 25. Ribbon-cutting will be at 10 a.m. and the pool will be open at 11 a.m. Maximum capacity will be 1,500 people, and there will be free admission on the day of the grand opening.

Continue the conversation with Ananda on Facebook.

READ ALSO: 'It needs to be modernized' | Mayor Steinberg announcing plans to revitalize Old Sacramento

________________________________________________________________

WATCH MORE: A look inside the new Elk Grove Aquatic Center