ELK GROVE, Calif. — What started out as a way to get outdoors for Andrew McCarthy has turned into a passionate hobby that he now gets to share with thousands of people from all around the world.

"I love being able to share something that’s hopefully inspirational, at a time where people tend to be divided. So, I like that people can all rally around the excitement of space," McCarthy said.



McCarthy considers himself an amateur astrophotographer, but his 123,000 followers on Instagram may think otherwise.

"I’m really excited to bring something to my Instagram followers who are always asking me about these different celestial events, specifically with the moon just coinciding with Friday the 13th.," McCarthy adds.

Friday is the last time you'll be able to see a full moon on Friday the 13th for 30 years.



"It’s Friday the 13th and there’s a full Moon – but for superstitious folks out there – there’s no need to worry," said NASA's moon account on Twitter.

The Harvest Moon typically falls in September, but on occasion, it may rise in early October.

"It’s interesting that it’s happening on Friday the 13th, but other than that it’s really just a coincidence," McCarthy said. "It doesn’t mean a lot from a scientific standpoint, but it is exciting to take a picture of the moon and have it be THE Friday the 13th moon."

