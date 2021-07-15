Elk Grove's year round schools welcome back students to classrooms

Elk Grove Unified School District is back in person for the 2021-22 school year, but students will still need to wear masks.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove Unified School District [EGUSD] opened its doors Thursday for its 18 year-round schools..

While social distancing will not be required, masks will for students.

The district, which was one of the first to close at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, said in a letter to parents it is "excited to bring students back to campus."

As the new school year begins, EGUSD used that letter to the families to point out its updated guidelines on how the district will handle COVID-19 protocols based on guidance from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH).

"While we are excited to reopen EGUSD schools for full-time, in-person learning, the safety of our students and staff remains our highest priority," EGUSD said in the letter.

The district will no longer require physical distancing, meaning that desks no longer have to be spread out in classrooms. But, they are requiring all students to wear masks. Students and staff in all TK-12 settings in Elk Grove schools must wear masks indoors, but masks are optional outdoors. The only exemptions to wearing masks will be in accordance with the CDPH face mask guidance.

Anyone who is not willing to wear a mask and does not qualify for the exemptions can either attend the EGUSD Virtual Academy or Las Flores Independent Study Programs.

The district will also provide COVID-19 rapid testing on campus for symptomatic students and parents or guardians must provide written consent for their students to be tested.

Quarantines are also only being recommended to unvaccinated students, according to the letter from Elk Grove Unified. They are recommending anyone in the district, whether its a student or family of students, who is eligible get vaccinated.