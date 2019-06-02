ELK GROVE, Calif. — The Elk Grove Board of Education voted unanimously, Tuesday night, to adopt a new K-8 History/Social Science curriculum to comply with state law.

The Fair ACT took effect in 2012 statewide and requires schools to reference contributions by people with disabilities and members of the LGBTQ community.

Some spoke during public comment in support.

"I think the more diverse education we can offer, the more chance we have to inspire a diversity of students in future leaders." said Matthew Pearson, Elk grove United Methodist Church.

Some argue the material introduces sexual topics at a young age.

RELATED: LGBT Pride Month, Delores Huerta Day, Surfing: What do these three things have in common?

RELATED: Dixon Vice Mayor voted out of office in wake of homophobic column

"I believe they shouldn't teach it in school because they're forcing it on them. Let the kids be kids, doing their own thing," said Tony Moniz who had grandchildren in the school district.

Over the course of several months people had a chance to take a look at the books and about 180 people gave feedback on what they read. Many of them showed up hoping the board sided in their favor.

"I think highlighting these figures and their lives is different than sexual education," Pearson said. "I think it's perfectly impossible to talk about a gay, a lesbian, transgender individual without going into the details people are concerned about."

The new books will start being used for the 2019 to 2020 school year.

Continue the conversation with Ananda on Facebook.

________________________________________________________________

WATCH ALSO: Elk Grove parents invited to review proposed student curriculum

The proposed K-8 social science and history curriculums aim to comply with the FAIR Act, that requires schools to reference contributions by people with disabilities and members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT).