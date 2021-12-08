New Elk Grove bookstore looks to bring community together one book and coffee at a time

"A Seat at the Table" is expected to hold it's grand opening Dec. 11. It will then be open Mondays, 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., then Tuesday - Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new bookstore is coming to Elk Grove Sunday, Dec. 12. It looks to bring the community together to, "uplift the oppressed and smash the kyriarchy through the power of books, coffee, and community."

The bookstore is called "A Seat at the Table," and it is located at 9257 Laguna Springs Drive. The store, which opened two years ago as a pop up and online bookstore serving Elk Grove, held its ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday.

"After two years of planning and preparation, cutting our ribbon to symbolize that we are here and we are permanently in the community is pretty exciting," said owner Emily Autenrieth.



The store is expected to hold its grand opening Sunday, Dec. 11 starting at 8 a.m. and wrapping up around 6 p.m. Already there is a full detailed schedule of what people can expect on that day, here is the itinerary planned so far:

10:00-10:15 Welcome with Jamaar Anderson, Owner of Savvy House Coffee Bar, and Emily Autenrieth, Owner of A Seat at the Table Books

10:15-11:15 Latinx music by Dinorah Entertainment

11:20-11:40 Storytime with Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen

11:45-12:30 Drag Queen Storytime with Hellen Heels

12:35-12:55 Reading and Q&A with Alex Grievous, the young Black author of a picture book about autism

1:00-1:50 Author discussion, book signings, and giveaways with Andrea Stewart and Jason Denzel, authors of fantasy fiction trilogies

2:00-2:40 Guitar music by Scott Semple

2:50-3:20 Break Dance performance by Sheldon High School students

3:30-3:55 Indigenous Spotlight with Maxx Leekley

4:00-4:30 Violin performance by Yusef Elsalaymeh

4:45-5:15 Bilingual Storytime with Luis Guijarro and Kristi Deprin

5:30-5:50 Presentation on giving everyone a seat at the table by Keerthi Karnati

5:50-6:00 Closing

"We provide a community space where people can learn about each other, can pick up a new book that speaks to them, can find solace and refuge in something that takes them out of the current world," Autenrieth said. "Which is always valuable, but especially now, but also with us as our mission to smash the kyriarchy, which is an intersectional term for patriarchy, and give everyone a seat at the table."

Autenrieth went on to say they hope the store helps customers build connections and allows them to be their true selves.

The bookstore will be open Mondays, 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., then Tuesday - Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

