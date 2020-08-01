ELK GROVE, Calif. — Restaurants throughout Elk Grove are highlighting their food selections and offering deals to customers during its second annual restaurant week.

Representatives from Explore Elk Grove said so far, 15 restaurants have signed up to offer special meals and discounts for the city's restaurant week, which runs from Monday, Jan. 20 to Sunday, Jan. 26. Khrystyne Moomau, a spokesperson for Explore Elk Grove, said this year, restaurants will have complete control of how they decide what deals are offered during restaurant week.

"They will all be offering deals; each restaurant will be featuring something different," Moomau said.

Previously, Elk Grove's restaurant week would have a structure for their deals, but Moomau said restaurants expressed the need to have different arrangements. She said because the restaurants in the city know how to best cater to customers, and each restaurant can't fit a one-size-fits-all discount or price, this year, Explore Elk Grove is letting the restaurants make their specials and deals for the week.

Moomau said as restaurant week approaches, Explore Elk Grove will continue to add more restaurants to the participating restaurant list on Explore Elk Grove's website.

Participating Elk Grove Restaurants:

Baguette's Deli

Black Bear Diner

Blaze Pizza

Bull Wings

Chason's Crab Stadium

Cilantro's Mexican Grill

HuckleBerry's

Journey to the Dumpling

Leatherby's

The Old Spaghetti Factory

S.E.A. Bowl

Sheldon Inn

Steve's Pizza

Todo Un Poco

The Waffle Experience

RELATED:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH: 'Gril Power' | Owners of Burger Patch bring awareness to gender inequality in the restaurant industry